Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is RBF Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of RBF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,740,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,696.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,025,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,413,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $14,495,463. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $14.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,037.97. 21,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,739. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,013.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,747.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

