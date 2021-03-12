Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,220,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,043.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,645. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,003.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,740.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

