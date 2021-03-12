Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

GOOGL stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,043.02. 42,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,645. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,003.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,740.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

