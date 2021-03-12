Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,090 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.05% of Alphabet worth $628,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,220,000 after acquiring an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $12.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,052.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,645. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,003.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,740.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

