Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker Acquires 3,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at $494,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. 479,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alphatec by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.