Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altice USA by 1,837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP grew its position in Altice USA by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Altice USA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $2,920,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

