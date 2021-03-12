Ambarella (AMBA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA):

3/9/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2021 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

3/2/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ambarella is benefiting from its transition to a video-artificial intelligence (AI) company as reflected by its latest quarterly results. The momentum in AI business continued as CV revenues represented over 10% of total revenues. Ambarella witnessed increase in blended average selling price (ASP) due to solid demand for CV SoC (system-on-chip) which carries higher ASP compared with non-CV solutions. Nonetheless, Ambarella’s near-term performance may by hurt by continued softness in the automotive and other markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led global economic and business uncertainties. Global tariff issues, export restrictions and hostile macroeconomic conditions remain concerns. Moreover, Ambarella predicts consumer-electronics revenues to decline as a percentage of revenues over the next three years, which makes us apprehensive.”

1/22/2021 – Ambarella was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ambarella is benefiting from its transition to a video-artificial intelligence (AI) company as reflected by its latest quarterly results. The momentum in AI business continued as CV revenues represented over 10% of total revenues. Ambarella witnessed increase in blended average selling price (ASP) due to solid demand for CV SoC (system-on-chip) which carries higher ASP compared with non-CV solutions. Nonetheless, Ambarella’s near-term performance may by hurt by continued softness in the automotive and other markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led global economic and business uncertainties. Global tariff issues, export restrictions and hostile macroeconomic conditions remain concerns. Moreover, Ambarella predicts consumer-electronics revenues to decline as a percentage of revenues over the next three years, which makes us apprehensive.”

1/21/2021 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $118.00.

1/13/2021 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

AMBA stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $194,873.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,387.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,907 shares of company stock worth $3,419,825 over the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ambarella by 49.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 89.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

