Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,970,000 after buying an additional 69,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.72. 53,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,313. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

