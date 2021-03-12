Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,113,664 shares of company stock worth $56,596,991 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,726,000 after buying an additional 107,290 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $30,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 213,368 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

