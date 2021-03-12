American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading 5.5% Higher

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.37. 55,005,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 58,375,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 51,286 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

