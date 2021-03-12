American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading 5.5% Higher

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.37. 55,005,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 58,375,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.13.
The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 51,286 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.
Featured Article: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.