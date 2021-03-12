American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) rose 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 2,488,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,102,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 191.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 556,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 365,607 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,212,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after buying an additional 236,225 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,947,000 after buying an additional 978,813 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

