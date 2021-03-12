American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADFS opened at $0.10 on Friday. American Defense Systems has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

American Defense Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets.

