American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADFS opened at $0.10 on Friday. American Defense Systems has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.
About American Defense Systems
Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for American Defense Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Defense Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.