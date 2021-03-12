American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Upgraded at TD Securities

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AHOTF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,545. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

