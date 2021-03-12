AmonD Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. AmonD has a total market cap of $768,315.90 and approximately $40.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.22 or 0.00472027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00062713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.03 or 0.00556962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00076255 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

