Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock worth $2,608,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $149.43 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $164.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

