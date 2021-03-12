Analysts Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.67 Million

Equities analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to report $134.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.20 million and the highest is $138.00 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $134.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $568.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.22 million to $578.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $600.60 million, with estimates ranging from $560.22 million to $622.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $308,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after buying an additional 1,531,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after buying an additional 1,150,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $14,343,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 177,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $29.92 on Friday. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

