Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. Truist increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. 8,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

