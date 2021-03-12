Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce sales of $91.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.80 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $85.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $358.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.20 million to $367.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $362.10 million, with estimates ranging from $351.65 million to $376.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gabelli cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $55.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

