Analysts Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce $207.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.36 million and the lowest is $159.77 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $131.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after buying an additional 482,908 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

