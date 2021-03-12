Analysts Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.58 Million

Analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report $31.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the highest is $32.06 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $19.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $85.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $86.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $93.62 million, with estimates ranging from $89.93 million to $97.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at $721,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $893,160. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vapotherm by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vapotherm by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Vapotherm by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vapotherm by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

VAPO stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $667.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $54.42.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.