Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LivaNova (LIVN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN):

3/9/2021 – LivaNova had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – LivaNova had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/3/2021 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – LivaNova had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/15/2021 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

1/12/2021 – LivaNova had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

LIVN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.68. 8,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,100. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Get LivaNova PLC alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in LivaNova by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,973,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.