Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for General Electric (GE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/11/2021 – General Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – General Electric was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00.

3/10/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – General Electric had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00.

1/27/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – General Electric had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,634,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

