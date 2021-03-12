Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for General Electric (GE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) in the last few weeks:
- 3/11/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 3/11/2021 – General Electric had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – General Electric was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $13.00.
- 3/10/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – General Electric had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00.
- 1/27/2021 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – General Electric had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,483,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,634,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
