Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kinaxis (KXSCF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kinaxis (OTCMKTS: KXSCF) recently:

3/5/2021 – Kinaxis had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/5/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $241.00 to $179.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Kinaxis had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $255.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Kinaxis was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

OTCMKTS KXSCF traded up $4.88 on Friday, hitting $109.20. 599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.91. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

