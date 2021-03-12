Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $2,577,150.00 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $2,577,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,975,796.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $3,640,950.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $3,501,169.04.

On Monday, January 11th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,282,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,612.96.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

