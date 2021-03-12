Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

