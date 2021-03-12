Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the February 11th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.