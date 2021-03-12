AnRKey X Tops 1-Day Volume of $449,052.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $13.82 million and approximately $449,052.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AnRKey X alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.95 or 0.00462748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00062410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00049939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.71 or 0.00555960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00077644 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

AnRKey X Token Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,331,202 tokens. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io

AnRKey X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnRKey X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.