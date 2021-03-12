ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $308.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.90. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

