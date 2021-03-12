APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.41

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 12768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after buying an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,353,000 after buying an additional 501,553 shares during the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after buying an additional 700,100 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after buying an additional 1,787,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

