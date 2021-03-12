API3 (API3) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.25 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One API3 token can now be bought for approximately $4.64 or 0.00008215 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. API3 has a market cap of $64.25 million and $13.93 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.27 or 0.00460774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00062410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.28 or 0.00549312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00078799 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org

Buying and Selling API3

