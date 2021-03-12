APIX (APIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.07 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar. APIX has a market cap of $11.07 million and $1.33 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0936 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00049348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.00647449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

