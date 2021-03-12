apM Coin (APM) Price Reaches $0.0284 on Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $452,562.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00648499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 107.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00035740 BTC.

About apM Coin

APM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

