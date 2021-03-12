Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) were up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 151,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,135,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

APEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $159.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 30,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $145,793.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,433.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 900,730 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

