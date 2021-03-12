Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.62

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 1006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $950.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

