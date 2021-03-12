Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the February 11th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AIF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.86. 33,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,770. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 33.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

