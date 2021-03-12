Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the February 11th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AIF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.86. 33,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,770. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
