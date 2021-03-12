AppCoins Market Cap Hits $21.75 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0886 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $21.75 million and $645,121.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00048181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00643140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 105.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025602 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00035361 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,401,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,401,342 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

