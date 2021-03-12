Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,314.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,334,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $237.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.