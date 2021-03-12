Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 199.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,868,000 after acquiring an additional 83,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $143.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

