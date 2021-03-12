Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Aptiv worth $118,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,294,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aptiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

Aptiv stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.90. 1,459,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

