APY.Finance (APY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.65 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $33.90 million and $3.65 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00002588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.95 or 0.00462748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00062410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00049939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.71 or 0.00555960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00077644 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,141,258 tokens. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

