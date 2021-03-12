AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Trading 6.7% Higher

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.51. 2,193,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,739,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $529.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. Analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Huber acquired 10,000 shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 514,747 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

