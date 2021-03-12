Arbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 35,193 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35,193 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up approximately 3.1% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $675,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,975. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 48,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,180,041. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

