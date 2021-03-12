Arbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 2.3% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 119,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. 9,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,421. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,153.22 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.