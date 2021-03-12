ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,312,000 shares, a growth of 211.3% from the February 11th total of 3,312,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.1 days.

Shares of AETUF opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AETUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ARC Resources from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

