Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Arch Capital Group worth $20,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,967,000 after buying an additional 532,513 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,499,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,867,000 after buying an additional 94,867 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,873,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after buying an additional 818,577 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,000,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after buying an additional 567,155 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 715.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after buying an additional 2,399,886 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

ACGL stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

