Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $448.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $182.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.