Archer Investment Corp Buys 5,667 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.4% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,834,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $313,368,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $314.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

