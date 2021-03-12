Archer Investment Corp Has $15.78 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 7.5% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.22% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,131 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $68.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

