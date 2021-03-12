Archer Investment Corp Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,659,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,888,000 after buying an additional 1,437,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $39,411,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of PFE opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

