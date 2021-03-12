Archer Investment Corp Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

DIS stock opened at $197.25 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $358.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.33, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.75.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

