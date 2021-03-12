ArdCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $142,542.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $22.05 million and approximately $142,542.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00048379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.72 or 0.00642760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 114.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025753 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035236 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.